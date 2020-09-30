A.Everything is on schedule: the signals are currently on green for the punctual restart of the high-speed line from Mannheim to Stuttgart. It has been completely closed since April 10th and is to go back into operation on November 1st after extensive renovation. During this time, almost 380 kilometers of new rails (two rails form one track, two tracks the route) will have been laid in the thoroughly reconditioned ballast bed on a 99-kilometer stretch. There are also numerous other works. The heavy equipment like the ballast cleaning machines has almost completed its use. This is followed by testing of the control and safety technology and test drives at increasing speed (high-speed drives), during which the ICE-S measuring train is also used.

If it takes 15 years to build a railway line, how long does a general renovation take after three decades of intensive use? Deutsche Bahn had to ask itself this question before the renovation of the course book route 770 began. The result: in the event of a full closure, the more than 180 million euro project can be completed in 205 days. Because the line, which was driven at up to 280 km / h, was shut down for a long period of time for the first time since the start of operations in May 1991, cables were also replaced, catenary masts replaced and tunnel drainage systems upgraded. In addition, the track consists not only of simple rails, but also of switches. 54 of these complex systems were replaced in the course of the construction work. This also includes high-performance switches that can be driven on at speeds of up to 200 km / h.