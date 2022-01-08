The player’s contract will expire on 30 June 2022 e Pogba so far he has shown little desire to extend his stay at Old Trafford. This is why the English management wants to try every possible effort, including that of making him the highest paid in the top league. As also confirmed by the Sun, we speak of a base salary from 400,000 pounds per week (nearly £ 21 million per season), with bonuses that could even add it up to half a million pounds a week. In any case, this would be a higher offer than what he could receive from any other European club, even Real Madrid and PSG, the two formations that were and still are interested in him.