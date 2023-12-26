Huge performance gap

The 2024 season will see Sergio Perez's contract with Red Bull is expiring. A situation that is not easy to deal with for the Mexican, who already this year risked having his adventure with the Milton Keynes team interrupted at the end of a championship which saw him finish in second place among the Drivers, but also score less than half the points of his teammateMax Verstappen.

The data of podiums and victories are also merciless towards Checo, who finished in the top-3 on nine occasions (against Verstappen's 21) and won just two races (against the world champion's 19 successes). The leaders of Red Bull, led by Christian Horner, they didn't want to terminate #11's contract earlybut in 2024 much more will be needed to be able to obtain a renewal with the world champions.

Hakkinen's thought

The two-time world champion also said he was rather skeptical about Perez's chances of staying in Red Bull beyond next season Mika Hakkinenwho spoke to the site Unibet making 'the cards' for the championship that will start in March. “If the slower driver accepts the situation, is able to communicate well with the media and with the team, develops the car, is motivated and stays within three-four tenths of his faster teammate, it's not a bad situation“, explained the former McLaren star.

Perez's dynamic in Red Bull, however, seems decidedly different: “I know that having a Mexican driver in the team is important for Red Bull. Mexico is a big market. But in the end he is there to compete and bring results – underlined the Finnish champion – you need to have two drivers of a certain level to develop the car. Is Perez's future at Red Bull? I think it's very unlikelyAnd“. It will therefore take a very high level 2024 for Checo to prove the critics wrong.