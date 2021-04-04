Outriders It has become the main launch of these days, especially for its arrival on Xbox Game Pass. But the recognition of Outriders goes further, being the best Square Enix launch on Steam. But it has also had its problems, as the experience has been noticeably affected and cross-play has had to be suppressed. After this, one thinks about the future, where People Can Fly comments that the Future Outriders DLCs would add meaningful content to the story.

Already at the time, talking about the support of the game, the study assured that it is planned as an “old school” game and that there are no plans to make use of micropayments. But as a multiplayer game it is important to propose more content, more missions, more hours of play. And it seems that they have gone there Forbes questions creative director Bartek Kmita.

This interview covers the plans they have in People Can Fly for Outriders, and interesting propositions arise to expand the story and introduce more missions with a plot basis. According to Kmita, the future DLC of Outriders would contribute significant content to the story, having great ideas for it. Kmita warns that “We never said we would quit the game”, where “If people like it, we will definitely do more in the Outriders universe.”

Leaving aside the idea that it is a GaaS, or Game as a Service, the universe created for Outriders seems to have a background important enough to expand. In this way, the creative director comments that “We have many more stories to tell, and many ideas that we want to explore that we couldn’t fit into the original game, so we are happy to create more content in the future. Anything we do would be in the form of meaningful expansions with independent stories. “. With this, we could well think that there is a plan, we could well think that this plan would arrive based on the success of the game.

It is not the first time that this option has been mentioned, however, now they seem more convinced that it can be a reality. And that’s where the debate comes in as to whether this change in plans can lead to a change in the way these stories are distributed. It does not go into detail, assuming it is something that is part of the original plans, which will surely make use of new events and rewards to bring the experience to life. We will have to wait to see if this option is considered, as it is especially striking and attractive think that future Outriders DLC would add meaningful content to the story.

Actually, Outriders is available on both Xbox consoles and Playstation, as on PC.