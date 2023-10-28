DJanuary 23, 2017 was a turning point for world trade. On that day, then American President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the negotiated but not yet ratified Trans-Pacific Free Trade Pact (TPP). Trump snubbed eleven trading partners, including Japan, Australia, Canada and Mexico. Above all, it was a signal that free world trade with America had lost its most important advocate. From now on there was a real danger that globalization could come to an end after decades of increasing economic integration. In a new series in the coming weeks, FAZ correspondents will examine the question of whether the global economy is actually fragmenting – or not.

In fact, the number of newly introduced trade barriers has increased significantly since 2017. This year, Global Trade Alert researchers counted 2,240 new government interventions that hinder free trade. That is almost ten times as much as in 2009, when the countries of the Group of 20 (G20) feared that the global financial crisis would lead to a flare-up of protectionism. Back then they promised to maintain free markets.





The blows against free trade have followed in rapid staccato in recent years. Trump started a trade and tariff war against China and the European Union, which has not been resolved under his successor Joe Biden. The global Covid pandemic with the shortage of medical materials raised fears that people had become too dependent on supplies from other countries. The shortage of semiconductors strengthened the call for a new industrial policy to build up production facilities in the country with billions of dollars, euros or yen.

Cracks and shifts in the structure of trade flows

America and Europe are raising the flag of geopolitics and advocating that the democratic value partners break away more from China and other autocratically ruled countries in strategically important economic areas. Russia’s war against Ukraine made the Germans aware of their dependence when it comes to energy and increased the call for more economic independence.







It is the time of the buzzwords of de-globalization and fragmentation of world trade, economic decoupling, risk reduction or friend-shoring, the concentration on economic exchange political friends. But despite the heated debate and geopolitical rivalry between America and China, international economic exchanges have not dissipated in recent years. There are cracks and shifts in the structure of trade flows. The Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, speaks of early signs of dangerous fragmentation. But new regional trading alliances also emerged.