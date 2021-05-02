“I have never seen so many good-humored Berliners at once,” reports a person who has been vaccinated after returning from one of the six vaccination centers in the capital. Many doctors scramble for the services in the vaccination centers because the “atmosphere is so good and people like to go there,” as one doctor reports, and the payment is also right. In the beginning, vaccination as soon as possible was an incentive for doctors to take over vaccination services.

Each doctor receives 120 euros per hour, if he comes with a doctor’s assistant, it is 60 euros more per hour. Hesse, Hamburg and Brandenburg, Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria 130, Rhineland-Palatinate 140, Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia 150 and Thuringia and Saxony 175 euros also pay 120 euros. The national associations of statutory health insurance physicians have taken over the organization and also proposed the hourly rates for doctors because they should get an appropriate replacement for practice closures.

Some doctors make up for lost sales

But hardly a vaccination doctor has closed his practice. Rather, doctors vaccinate on weekends (there are surcharges) or on free practice afternoons. Some use it to compensate for losses in sales of up to 50 percent. This applies, for example, to ear, nose and throat doctors, who had significantly less to do due to the lack of flu.

While other countries are expecting the expensive vaccination centers to close soon in a few weeks and have already significantly reduced their number (in Saxony, for example), Berlin has extended their operation again until the end of September. They were supposed to close on April 30th. The contract of the Senate with the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV) expired on March 31st, the KV Berlin announced it publicly and pointed out that the vaccination should be done by doctors in private practice. Schleswig-Holstein wants to close the vaccination centers by July 31, Bavaria, like Berlin, not until September 30. Some centers in the rest of the country had to close for days due to a lack of vaccines, but the costs continued.

According to the budget, the extension of the vaccination centers will cost Berlin another 246 million euros, of which the federal government will reimburse 97 million euros. Should the vaccination centers soon prove to be superfluous, the Senate can terminate them at relatively short notice. The centers are to be organized in the future by the German Red Cross (DRK), specifically by the Social Work of the DRK, a non-profit company. It operates two vaccination centers itself, four are operated by other aid organizations.

When asked about profits for the welfare organization, the DRK reacted with astonishment and referred to the confidentiality of the contract. The Berlin health administration informed the FAZ: “We adhere to the budgetary requirement of economic efficiency.” The health administration considers it a mistake to leave the vaccination in such a densely populated residential area as Berlin exclusively to the practices.

Huge halls were rented in Berlin, one on the exhibition grounds, one in Terminal C of the disused Tegel Airport, in the Velodrom, in the arena, at the former Tempelhof Airport and in the Erika Hess Stadium. Renting the centers themselves will cost 9.1 million euros in the coming months, 12.3 million euros for taxi vouchers for Berliners over 80 years of age, and one million euros for a shuttle service to vaccination centers.

855,530 euros for daily testing by doctors and employees

Pharmacists and pharmaceutical-technical assistants are employed in the six centers to prepare the vaccine (12.3 million euros), the bag check by employees of the State Criminal Police Office costs over four million, plus there are helpers who control the access to vaccination centers that show the way and check the vaccination authorization with the computer. The daily testing of the doctors and all other employees adds up to a further 855,530 euros.