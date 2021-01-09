What do the events in Washington actually mean for Joe Biden? He can probably not continue on his course of national reconciliation.

Discussions are currently – once again – about the still incumbent US President Donald Trump, this time about the share of guilt he bears in the attack by a mob on the Capitol in Washington. I think, to put it bluntly, he belongs behind bars, but that’s all I want to write about it now. Enough is enough. In the meantime, I think another topic is much more important: what the events mean for Joe Biden. You are threatening to fail his presidency. Right at the beginning and without giving him much leeway. Donald Trump can congratulate himself.

Political violence does not simply stop once it has started and is believed to be right by a significant portion of the population. It usually only ends when the goals are at least partially achieved or the public applause dies. It can take a long time.

Joe Biden has put his election campaign under the heading of national reconciliation and cooperation across party lines. Depending on your point of view, you could find it naive or honorable or both. One thing is certain: the events have rolled over his course and flattened him.

The spokesmen of the Mobswho stormed the Capitol are – as far as they are known so far – all right-wing extremists. Without a common organizational structure, but with similar convictions: that the supremacy of whites is willed by God, the right to own weapons is inalienable and that liberal political views mean the end of civilization. These people do not care about applicable law or the constitution if they want to enforce their positions.

And all the talk about “legal” and “illegal” votes is about one thing above all: denying the Afro-American part of the population and other minorities their right to vote. Just about racism. Even if – and I do not mean to assume anything to Joe Biden – a liberal Democrat should hold out a hand in reconciliation: it would be smacked aside with a laugh. A willingness to compromise removes right-wing extremists the basis for their actions. Always and everywhere.

Any other questions?

As long as at least part of the Republican Party pretends that the question of the election outcome is factual and legitimate, Joe Biden can do next to nothing for national reconciliation. In other words, even though the Republicans have now lost a majority in the Senate, they are still the ones who can pull the strings. Does anyone have any questions as to why some of your ranks still question the election result?

If I were responsible for security during Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony – for the first time, I would probably be grateful for Corona. The epidemic can be blamed on what is inevitable in the light of the events: no bath in the crowd, no appearance in front of a cheering audience. Much too risky. What a defeat for the democratic public.

And, more dramatically and with more serious consequences: It cannot be ruled out, it is even likely that Joe Biden will have to order the use of security forces against demonstrators on the day of his inauguration. Unless the radical right in the US is completely haphazard, it is preparing actions that will force that very day. So far, there is nothing to suggest that it is haphazard. A gruesome symbol for the beginning of a new presidency will be on display.