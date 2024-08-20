In dark times, as the SPD calls everyday life, it is natural to return to the legacy of success. The problem: in the SPD, the legacy of success is Gerhard Schröder. No one after him was able to fish for voters so well and show with rolled up sleeves what makes a people’s party. Today, the SPD no longer wants anything to do with Putin’s friend Schröder. But on this summer evening in a small town in Thuringia, General Secretary Kevin Kühnert is having his Schröder moment. Will it help?