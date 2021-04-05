UIn order to make it clear that a lot is at stake from now on, Adi Hütter used a phrase that is often heard in football when the value of the game cannot be measured in points alone. The 51-year-old spoke of “weeks of truth” and meant this April. The start of the Eintracht he supervised in this phase could not have been better. One thing, however, the Austrian had probably not considered when looking at the demanding schedule: that the saying could also be applied to him personally in the course of the month.

In terms of sport, thanks to their seventh success in the tenth second round match, the Frankfurters gained additional tailwind for the final stage of this Bundesliga season, in which they have a goal that they have never achieved before: The Hessians can do it as they did in the 2-1 win in Dortmund qualify for the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history. The team claimed fourth place in the table in the style of a fearless and (von Hütter) tactically exemplary team. The lead over BVB as the first pursuer grew to seven points thanks to the success in the direct duel.

With seven games left, the Hessians can confidently tackle the rest of the tasks before the accounts are settled on May 22nd. But Hütter did not look that far ahead. Before he sent the national players in his squad on a two-day short vacation so that they should gather strength for the final sprint, he started an eulogy for his colleagues in the press room of the Dortmund stadium. They would have made him “proud”, said Hütter: “There is general praise to everyone.” In his own case, however, he was more buttoned up.

Now the next payday beckons

Hütter, it seemed, currently prefers actions rather than words to speak – and is also doing advertising on its own behalf. What he does in Frankfurt will soon be a three-year Cinderella story. In his first competitive game, he retired with Eintracht (as defending champion) in the first round of the DFB Cup with the Ulm amateurs.

This beginning, which had no magic at all, was followed with regularity by glamorous appearances and outstanding results in series: In 2019 the team advanced to the semi-finals of the Europa League, and in 2020 they reached the DFB-Pokal semi-finals. The sale of the buffalo herd storm that he put together (Rebic, Jovic, Haller) brought around 100 million euros to the club’s coffers.

Now the next payday beckons. Should Eintracht actually advance into the premier class, it would be guaranteed around 30 million euros from television and marketing fees; It is still a discussion in the subjunctive, but Hütter also fueled it with hints by praising such a possible achievement as a feat that would then be tantamount to winning “the championship” for unity.

He justified the fact that he was not willing to contribute much to his personal intentions around the encounter with BVB with his professional work ethic. “I’ve decided to concentrate on the game,” he said in front of the cameras and microphones, “that we have an incredibly historic opportunity, that’s the most important thing for me right now. And that’s what I’ve focused on. “

Hütter did not want to take advantage of the opportunity to take an unequivocal position on the speculations that became public on Maundy Thursday that he or his adviser were in promising negotiations with Gladbach about a change this summer: “The question is whether I always have to clarify because I have already expressed myself several times. “He was referring to his statements from the end of February, when he had emphasized:” I’m staying! “

He did not state his plans for the weekend that clearly. Instead, he turned his attention to the next challenges: “Wolfsburg is coming, they are incredibly difficult to play on, then we have to go to Gladbach, we have Augsburg and Leverkusen.” Then the “Weeks of Truth” are over. In 24 days at the latest, we can talk about what the future will bring: for unity. And certainly for Hütter too.