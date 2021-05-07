I.In the past few days, a lot of mail for Hansi Flick has arrived on Säbener Strasse in Munich. It was letters that went to his heart, said Flick, who has been showered with encouragement by many fans since he recently announced that he would stop as Bayern coach at the end of the season.

On Friday, Flick promised in a press conference that he would at least try to reply to all letters. The only problem is: there could be a few more if the weekend ends the way he imagines it: with the championship. If Flick and his Bayern win their home game against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday evening (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky), they can no longer be ousted before first place in the Bundesliga. It could get even easier, though.

Should Leipzig, the last competitor, lose against Dortmund in the afternoon, the championship would be decided before the game in Munich. And if Leipzig draws, one point is enough for Bayern as well. Regarding these number games, Flick said: “I don’t care at all. Zero point zero. “

What will Flick doing this summer?

For him, according to Flick, it’s not about how many points you still need, but how many you can still get. The first three against Mönchengladbach would have to be conquered by his team without striker Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, who is out due to back problems. He probably should have only been on the substitutes’ bench anyway. Because Robert Lewandowski is fit again – and is pushing for goalscoring. He is still four goals short of the legendary 40-goal mark by Gerd Müller. A competition that is more exciting than that for the championship.

Because it is almost impossible that the Bavarians will be caught by Leipzig, other topics were also the focus on Friday. It was about the opinion that Flick has of Julian Nagelsmann, his successor. “A very good coach,” said Flick. He wrote him a message and congratulated him – also to a team with which, according to Flick, he would have a lot of fun.

And what will Flick do from summer onwards? He confirmed contact with the German Football Association and its director Oliver Bierhoff, who is still looking for a national coach – but then added somewhat mysteriously: “There were definitely other conversations.”