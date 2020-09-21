D.he Lufthansa management has put on the knife again. The cuts for Europe’s largest airline have been even deeper than was feared.

150 retired aircraft mean that the number of jobs at risk arithmetically well above the known number of 22,000. The Verdi union complains about the immense pressure exerted by management on the workforce and the alleged development of tariff-free, low-cost competition within its own group. She had not concluded the savings negotiations – possibly in the hope of getting a better result.

But the corona crisis follows its own logic. This is not about the usual attempts by financiers and controllers to reverse a few excesses from the upswing.

Lufthansa is still in the midst of a struggle for survival, and no company can afford structural underemployment in the long term. The federal government’s 9 billion cash injection merely means a time delay in order to adapt the structures to expectations of future business and to be well positioned for the time after the crisis. But these expectations, this is the bitter truth for many employees, are just getting worse every day of the pandemic.