Opinions differ in our Formula 1 city Zandvoort, so to speak.

You would say that Formula 1 in Zandvoort is now the phenomenon it was years ago. It was a bit of a bumblebee whether the natterstripe lizard or the other reptiles around the circuit would not form a major blockade, but as is known, a race was driven on the Dutch circuit in 2020 and 2021. The race for 2023 is already in the theoretical starting blocks and it even became clear that a race in 2024 and 2025 is also certain. Then all the hassle is now behind us. However?

Entertainment tax

Well no. The municipality of Zandvoort sees bears on the road when it comes to the future of Formula 1. Especially when it comes to costs. Hence the idea of ​​an ‘entertainment tax’ was born. In Jip and Janneke language: a ticket for the race will become more expensive and the extra costs will be borne by the municipality. Jan Lammers as boss of the Dutch GP organization was not happy about that. The GP leadership already sees the GP as a great incentive for local entrepreneurs and the catering industry, so an extra tax would not be necessary.

Future at stake

Jerry Kramer is the chairman of Jong Zandvoort (the largest party there) and therefore speaks on behalf of Zandvoort in this case. Kramer says the Dutch GP needs them and badly. “As a municipality, we incur costs for Formula 1 every year, about six hundred thousand euros. In this way I do not support investing that amount again.” Kramer finds the communication with the organization behind Dutch GP even more annoying than disagreeing with the ‘fun tax’ as it is jokingly referred to. “I am pissed about that. It seems that the Dutch Grand Prix management applies a divide and conquer strategy. They invite the opposition parties to put them in position against the college. They ignore the alderman and the mayor. It’s very sad. They must realize that they are putting the future of Formula 1 at risk.” Kramer therefore sees the tax more as a refund for the huge investment Zandvoort had to make to get the GP here twice.

Pride

Jan Lammers was also asked for a portion of the other side and his message boils down to the fact that the annual figures are already positive anyway. According to him, there is no question of ‘reimbursement’ because indirectly the profit from the event has already been. He also says that entrepreneurs and residents in Zandvoort are often proud that the event is there and that they do not need an extra incentive (such as tax). The last word will not yet be spoken on this. (through The Telegraph)

