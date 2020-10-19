A.The first gingerbread cookies appear in grocery stores at the beginning of October. Year after year, this date has moved a bit forward, which shows that the Christmas business has started. Many industries have seasonal cycles, it is no different for cinemas. The movie theater companies also have their gingerbread season. Now the weeks begin in which the “winter cushion” has to be put on, as an operator of a family business in Oberstdorf, Bavaria puts it: In the three months leading up to New Year’s Eve there is traditionally a higher level of audience interest, there are made-to-measure films for all age groups, and you can then rave about the film over mulled wine.

This year everything is different, for the third time. The cinemas had to close in March as part of a general shutdown to which there were no exceptions; in the spring they were allowed to reopen, although there were considerable differences between the countries in terms of dates and requirements, a nationwide uniform procedure aimed at by the associations could not be organized; now, after a summer with a precarious everyday life, new tightening may be imminent. In any case, some operators fear that the cinema will soon have to pay the price for the freedom of movement that, for example, was granted to the catering trade over the summer.