D.he frustration about the unsuccessful end of the first half of his Dortmund team seems to have evaporated. “For me, winter break means: family, gratitude and giving my body the rest and relaxation it deserves,” said the smiling Erling Haaland via Instagram about the Christmas days from his Norwegian homeland. But after the start of training for Borussia on January 3rd, the tranquility should be over. In addition to the demanding opening program with games against the top six teams from Frankfurt, Freiburg, Hoffenheim and Leverkusen, the 21-year-old striker has pioneering talks about his future.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Read F + 30 days for free now and get access to all articles on FAZ.NET. READ F + NOW



Because BVB is striving for planning security at an early stage, negotiations with Haaland’s father Alf-Inge and consultant Mino Raiola should already take place in January. “We will try hard not to know until March or April,” said BVB managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Haaland’s quick escape into the dressing room just 30 seconds after BVB’s bitter 3-2 in Berlin at the end of the first half of the season was seen by many observers as a sign of an early departure. After all, BVB missed the last 16 in the Football Champions League within a few weeks and probably also gambled away the championship with a gap of nine points on leaders FC Bayern. There is therefore much to suggest that Haaland, known for his great thirst for the title, will make use of his release clause and leave the Revierklub this summer despite his contract dated until mid-2024 for a rumored transfer of 75 million euros.

There is no shortage of potential buyers. According to Watzke, the great interest of the Spanish record champions Real Madrid is “guaranteed”. In addition to Real, top English clubs such as Chelsea are considered candidates. Manchester United and local rivals Manchester City are also set to intensify their efforts at the moment. FC Bayern, on the other hand, has so far been reluctant. “We have Robert Lewandowski. He will still score 30 or 40 goals for a few years, ”said CEO Oliver Kahn. The 33-year-old Polish goalscorer still has a contract in Munich up to and including June 30, 2023.

“Maybe there will also be 2.50 euros more”

Despite the almost daily new speculations, BVB has not given up hope that Haaland will remain. “Maybe there will be 2.50 euros more,” commented Watzke recently on TV broadcaster Bild Medienberichte, according to which the Bundesliga runner-up is planning a whopping salary increase for Haaland. According to reports, BVB outfitter Puma is also trying to work with the exceptional expert, whose previous contract with sporting goods competitor Nike is set to expire at the end of the year.

That Puma boss Björn Gulden is not only a Haaland compatriot, but also a friend of the family and is emotionally close to the Revierklub, could help. “My recommendation would of course be that he stay at Borussia for another year. But I also know that he is being pulled from all sides, ”he told the“ Ruhr Nachrichten ”. The manager does not like to confirm that a private equipment contract with Puma, whose CEO Gulden is on the BVB supervisory board, could also influence Haaland’s decision about continuing his career in Dortmund: “The choice of equipment supplier and club must be isolated from one another consider.”

But it could play into BVB’s cards that the money at European top clubs is no longer as loose as it was before the corona pandemic. The total package for Haaland consisting of salary, transfer fees and commissions is estimated at well over 200 million euros. This immense amount is difficult to cope with in times of pandemic. Advisor Raiola does not seem to be concerned about the tricky situation. “We will look for the best option. I do not rule out that he will stay in Dortmund for another year, ”the 54-year-old Italian told the Dutch radio station NOS shortly before Christmas. He added calmly: “Haaland can wait for everyone.”