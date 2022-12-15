By Sabrina Valle

(Reuters) – Petrobras needs to invest more in natural gas and chart a path to return to its former role as an integrated energy provider, one of the listed companies to head Brazil’s state oil company told Reuters.

Magda Chambriard, former director general of oil sector regulator ANP, also said she does not support the reversal of the sale of oil refineries and other assets, as well as the use of Petrobras profits to subsidize consumer fuel prices.

His vision largely echoes that of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will choose Petrobras’ next CEO.

Lula has stated that Petrobras will put privatizations aside and invest in diversification.

Petrobras has sold oil refineries, a fuel distributor, power plants and gas pipelines to pay off debt and increase shareholder payouts. The company now invests a third of what it did a decade ago and is making record profits.

Chambriard said he is not in favor of scrapping asset sales.

“Reversing contracts would send a terrible signal to the market,” she said, during an interview on Wednesday, adding that changes to Petrobras’ near-term strategy must be made with caution.

“Abrupt actions can lead to unwanted results,” he said.

Chambriard also commented on the traumatic past of using Petrobras’ cash to subsidize fuel prices in the country. Subsidies drained $40 billion from Petrobras under President Dilma Rousseff.

“I don’t think that would happen in this administration,” Chambriard said when asked how she would handle a president’s request to lower prices for consumers.

“The Brazilian state has evolved.”

She also opposes weekly fuel adjustments to avoid passing volatility in international oil prices on to consumers.

Like Lula, she believes that the way to guarantee Petrobras’ future in a world determined to reduce emissions that heat up the planet must go through the development of less carbon-intensive fuels, such as natural gas.

“It is an energy transition fuel that deserves more investment,” said Chambriard, outlining a proposal to build pipelines and bring natural gas offshore, now reinjected into oil wells, for consumption in the country.

WHAT ABOUT DIVIDENDS?

“Petrobras took two steps back while everyone else was taking a step forward” in the transition to cleaner fuels, Chambriard said.

“Now she needs a long-term strategy. It cannot go against the grain of the rest of the world.”

A consultant for the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), Chambriard began her 40-year career in the sector as an oil reservoir engineer at Petrobras in 1980.

She faces stiff competition for the CEO job from Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), another member of Lula’s transition team whose prospects got a boost this week. The House voted legislation that reduces the mandatory quarantine for politicians to take up positions in state companies from 36 months to just one month.

Part of the dividends distributed by Petrobras this year should be redirected to energy production, including exploring new oil and gas fields, she said.

“A publicly traded company needs to pay dividends, but not to the point of compromising its future survival.”