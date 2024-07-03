Newey’s Future

The driver market has already provided historic moves on the 2025 driver front, with Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, and it might not be over yet considering the Mercedes sirens for Max Verstappen. In fact, it’s certainly not over yet, because on the technical front, Adrian’s final decision is awaited Neweywho will leave Red Bull at the beginning of 2025 but has yet to officially announce his new team with which he will be protagonist with the 2026 regulations.

Newey is the object of desire of almost the entire grid and over the months he has been linked to every team outside of Red Bull. His wife Amanda, in response to the video of the interview of Sky Sports F1joked about the designer’s future.

The post

This is the tweet from Newey’s wife: “We holidayed at Jim Ratcliffe’s Limewood, arriving in a blue/silver Ferrari-style Aston Martin, wearing papaya shorts, and kept ourselves on our toes with Red Bulls.“.

We holidayed at Limewood, owned by Jim Radcliffe, arriving in an Aston Martin styled in a Ferrari blue/silver, wearing “papaya” shorts, for our holiday with Red Bulls to keep us alert. 🫡😉 pic.twitter.com/eEDYTvC7Rb — Amanda Newey (@amanda_newey) July 2, 2024

This is a message of a joking nature, which refers to Mercedes (Ratcliffe is the owner of Ineos and holds 33% of the team’s shares), Ferrari, Aston Martin, McLaren and perhaps also to Williams in the passage on the “blue color”. Newey and Amanda know very well that the engineer is at the center of the market and they play on this, also because they want to spend a few weeks relaxing. Back from vacation, however, the decision will have to come: the British himself has stated that his decision will arrive by autumn.