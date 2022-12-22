The future Minister of Science and Technology, Luciana Santos (PC do B), stated that there will be a readjustment of scholarships paid to graduate students.

The CNPq (National Council for Scientific and Technological Development), which falls under the structure of the ministry, provides scholarships mainly to master’s and doctoral students.

“This is a debate that we are going to have to do with the full context of the resources that will be available. At first, you need to make at least the inflationary adjustment”he declared.

According to Luciana Santos, the reference would be 2013, the last year that the scholarships had readjustments. She stated, however, that there is no certainty whether there will be resources to replace inflation for the entire period next year.

Master’s students with a CNPq scholarship earn R$ 1,500 per month. Doctoral ones, BRL 2,200. The complete table of values ​​can be read in this link🇧🇷

Luciana Santos was announced for the ministry this Thursday (Dec.22, 2022). She spoke to journalists shortly after the ceremony, at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Bando do Brasil), in Brasília, headquarters of the government transition.

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), released the names of 16 people who will integrate his new government. She is president of the PC do B, a party that supports the PT.

In total, the PT has so far announced 21 of the 37 ministers that his new administration will have. The last announcements must be on Monday or Tuesday (26-27.Dec.2022).