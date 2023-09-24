The push and pull continues

It didn’t stop in India either soap opera on the sporting future of Marc Marquez. The eight-time world champion from Honda has arrived ninth at the finish line in today’s race despite a crash in turn 1 while he was in full battle for a place on the podium, he continues to be at the center of transfer rumours.

In recent days it had been Paolo Ciabatti, ds of the Ducati house, a confirm the existence of a negotiation between #93 and the Gresini team. The Italian manager had explained how the ball was in Marquez’s court, that he would have to speak next weekend, during the Motegi race, with the leaders of the Japanese manufacturer.

No announcements in Motegi

This conversation has now been confirmed by Marquez himself, who however denied wanting to make an official announcement on his future as early as next weekend. “My future? There will be no answer in the Japanese GP – clarified the champion from Cervera – because there I will have to be 100% focused on the track. I will have a meeting with Honda, for sure. This weekend’s results will refresh the team. This is important. We need to look for the best situation for everyone – he added – I have always been very attached to Hondathis is the most important thing, and it must be respected“.

Strong bond with Honda

Words of esteem and affection towards the sporting family that raised him, but which could also be read in another way. In fact, Marquez could ‘simply’ want it avoid making his farewell to HRC official on the weekend of Honda’s home race. A foresight that would be dictated precisely by the great past that links it to the house of the golden wing. However, this would not make the possibility of his transfer to Gresini lose weight, alongside his brother Alex, on a Ducati. What is certain is that after these words the back and forth over his future is destined to last at least another two-three weeks.