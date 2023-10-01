Motegi, Bagnaia stings Marquez about his future

Even on Jorge Martin’s day, never so close to the world title, it is Marc Marquez to hold court in MotoGP. The eight-time world champion, on the podium with a masterful race in the pouring rain of Motegi, is causing discussion about his future: will he stay in Honda or move to the Gresini team (Ducati)? In each interview #93 throws clues that reinforce one or another hypothesis, allowing indiscretions and speculations to germinate.

Marquez’s colleagues are also playing along. Several of them have already been asked for their opinion on the future of Cabroncito in MotoGP, and “Pecco” Bagnaia played on this aspect in the post-race press conference.

The Bagnaia-Marquez curtain

The world champion commented with a joke on Marquez’s words on today’s podium, suggesting that for him it is a matter of time for the divorce between Honda and the #93. This is their question and answer.

Marquez: “Today’s podium was very romantic it’s nice“.

Bagnaia: “Bye Bye Honda…”

Marquez: “No! Why?”

Bagnaia: “You reminded me of Valentino’s kiss“.

Bagnaia was most likely referring to Valentino’s gesture Rossi after the 2010 Valencia Grand Prix, the last of his first period with Yamaha. With that kiss the Doctor – betrothed to Ducati – greeted Iwata’s bike, which allowed him to win four World Championships in seven years. Rossi’s two-year period in Borgo Panigale did not go at all as the rider from Tavullia expected, to the point of rushing back to Yamaha in 2013. In this sense, Marquez has less to lose: he knows he can ride the clearly more competitive bike, albeit less updated compared to the official ones. But he also knows that the Honda crisis and the consequent dominance of Ducati will not last forever: whether today’s podium may have changed the cards on the table we will find out in the next few days.