The rumors about Leclerc

Thanks to a start to the season rather far from desires, Charles Leclerc before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix he had added a paltry six points, held back by reliability problems, Ferrari’s not-at-the-top competitiveness and Australia’s mistake. The Monegasque driver, as revealed by both sides in winter, he has not yet started talking to the Maranello team about the renewal of the contract expiring at the end of 2024 and this detail has created fertile ground for some market indiscretions.

In particular, the well-known journalist Leo Turrini has repeatedly stated that Leclerc e Mercedes they are talking, with a view to a hypothetical after Hamilton, and Helmut Marko of Red Bull has put the load by evoking a possible early termination of the agreements with Ferrari, in the event of failure to achieve a minimum of points before the summer break.

Leclerc’s answer

Charles Leclerc thus arrived in the Baku paddock expecting the inevitable question on the talks with Mercedes from journalists, to which he replied: “Did we talk? No not yet. Not for the moment. So for now, I’m fully focused on the project I’m in today: which is Ferrari. As I said, I have full confidence and I am confident for the future. We will see”. The pilot then responded with the facts in Azerbaijan, conquering the Sprint Shootout and the pole position and the second position in the Sprint and the third in the GP: the maximum possible against the battleship Red Bull. After the two poles in qualifying, the Monegasque he proudly pointed to the Prancing Horse on his chestreiterating: “We are in a moment where sadly all my words are used to make more noise, I love Ferrari and I want to win with Ferrariit’s the only thing on my mind“.

Wolff’s sirens and Vasseur’s piccata replica

He also intervened in the debate Toto Wolff, who has not missed an opportunity to flatter Leclerc, while excluding a landing of the Monegasque in a Mercedes by return of post: “The last time I spoke to him, we were at the airport in Melbourne. We have had no other contact. I think it is dedicated and 100% faithful to Ferrari, and there is a contract. And we are 100% committed to Lewis. Charles is a super guy and for the long-term future he’s a driver you must always have on your radar, that’s clear. But not for the short or medium term”.

At the end of the weekend, Frederic Vasseur wanted to close once and for all discussions: “All the rumors that Leclerc is away from Ferrari are nonsense. Charles loves Ferrari, he has said it several times. It is normal that in this initial part of the season rumors about the future of the riders chase each other”.