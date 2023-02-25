To the east the Apuan Alps with Mount Altissimo, that of Michelangelo’s marble quarries. To the west, before the sea, the pine forest where Gabriele D’Annunzio rode naked. In the middle of the stadium “Falcone e Borsellino”, this summer refurbished starting from the beautiful blue track. It is here that the future lawyer Samuele Ceccarelli, the 23-year-old from Massa from the San Carlo area who beat Marcell Jacobs coming almost out of nowhere – winning the Italian title of the 60 in the room and applying for a leading role at next week’s Euroindoors in Istanbul – builds your own dreams.