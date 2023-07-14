“Are you teaching Nina Italian or by choice do you prefer not to?” The answer of Agustina it is symptomatic of how well Lautaro’s wife is in Milan and in Italy. The Argentinian entrepreneur, who is expecting her second child (she will be a boy and will be called Theo), responded by clarifying very well the project that the family of Lautaro Martinez has in store for its future. The restaurant opened by Agustina, in the heart of Brera, is also a strong indication.