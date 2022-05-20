The brand Launch returns as a protagonist with the ten-year plan that begins in 2024 with the new one Lancia Ypsilonabout 4 meters long and belonging to segment B, which will be presented with motorization 100% electrified.

In 2026 we continue with the new flagship, 4.6 meters long, which will allow the brand to enter the largest segment in Europe. 2028 will be the year of the new “Delta”, 4.4 meters long and with a electric motor.

Future It launches only electric cars

Lancia’s future is electric. The first battery-powered car of the historic Italian brand arrives in 2024 and is the Ypsilon, then follows a flagship in 2026 (Aurelia?) And the new Lancia Delta in 2028.

Lancia’s future is electric

The three new models will cover 50% of the market and position themselves in the segment luxury by Stellantisas foreseen by “Give Forward 2030 “, the Group’s strategic plan.

Lancia Ypsilon and Delta electric

The new Lancia Ypsilon will still have thermal engines, while from 2026 with the new Delta the brand will only launch models 100% electric and from 2028 it will sell only 100% electric cars. In the future of Lancia there will be great attention to the electrification process, but also to the use of innovative materialsrecycled ed eco-sustainable.

The new electric Delta arrives in 2028

Lancia will be present in Europe in 60 major cities, with a network of 100 dealerswith the 50% of online sales.

Lancia appointments and managers

Together with the strategic plan, Lancia also appointed the five Brand Managers: Paola Pichierri for France; Niccolò Biagioli for Germany; Francesco Colonnese for Spain; Patrice Duclos for Belgium and Luxembourg; Patrick Zegwaard for Holland e Raffaele Russo reconfirmed for Italy.

Roberta Zerbi he covers the role of commercial coordination of the countries in his role as Head of Lancia Brand for the Enlarged Europe region.

