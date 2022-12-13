The future Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, gave a press conference on Monday night, 12, to comment on the actions of Bolsonarist vandals, who vandalized a Federal Police building and set fire to vehicles in Brasília. Dino said that measures have already been taken to hold the culprits accountable and that this process of identifying and punishing the vandals will continue in the coming days.

The Security Secretary of the Federal District, Júlio Ferreira, alongside Dino in the interview, stated that the DF will not tolerate vandalism and will punish the culprits.

Dino said that the future president Luiz Inávio Lula da Silva is safe and that he was not exposed to any risk during the acts of allies of President Jair Bolsonaro. The statement was given at a press conference at the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center (CCBB), which serves as the headquarters for the transition.

After the announcement of Flavio Dino’s press conference together with Lula’s security chief, the current Minister of Justice manifested himself through social networks calling the attacks demonstrations and that he was in contact with the security forces to contain the violence and establish order.