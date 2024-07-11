Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/07/2024 – 9:36

Interest rate futures are rising this Thursday morning, the 11th, especially medium and long-term interest rates, renewing highs with the dollar and in line with Treasury yields before the release of the US consumer price index (CPI) (9:30 am). Short-term interest rates are operating practically stable, but with an upward bias after retail sales rose 1.2% in May compared to April, surpassing the ceiling of analysts’ estimates heard by Projeções Broadcast, who expected a drop of 2.0% to a rise of 0.7%, with a negative median of 0.5%.

At 9:13 am, the interbank deposit (DI) rate for January 2026 rose to 11.125%, from 11.074% in the previous adjustment. The DI for January 2027 went to 11.380%, from 11.312%, and the maturity for January 2029 rose to 11.700%, from 11.646% in the previous adjustment. The interest on the 10-year T-note rose to 4.292% (from 4.281%). The spot dollar rose 0.13%, to R$5.4194.