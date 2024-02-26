Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/26/2024 – 9:37

Future interest rates operate stable this Monday morning, the 26th, amid the slight decline in the dollar and Treasury yields on a day without drivers for business, as the agenda gains traction from Tuesday, the 27th. with the February IPCA-15 and the Focus Bulletin. At 9:20 am, the interbank deposit contract (DI) rate for January 2025 marked a minimum of 10.010%, from 10.006% previously. The DI for January 2026 rose to 9.860%, from 9.841%, and that for January 2027 was at 10.030%, from 10.021% in the adjustment of Friday, 23. The maturity for January 2029 had a minimum of 10.450%, 10.456% in the previous adjustment.