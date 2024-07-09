Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/09/2024 – 9:34

The depreciation of the dollar against the real favors the decline in future interest rates on the morning of this Tuesday, the 9th, but liquidity is very low and tends to remain limited on a day with a light agenda and a holiday for the Constitutionalist Revolution in the State of São Paulo. The movement goes against the trend of the rise in Treasury yields.

Attention will be focused on the testimony of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell at the US Senate Banking Committee (11 am), the interview with Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who is expected to announce the bill to renegotiate States’ debts with the Union (10:30 am), as well as the Treasury’s NTN-B and LFT auction (11 am).

At 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, the rate on the interbank deposit contract (DI) for January 2026 fell to 11.210%, from 11.256% in the previous settlement. The DI for January 2027 fell to 11.520%, from 11.564%, and the maturity for January 2029 was at 11.890%, from 11.917% in Monday’s settlement. The spot dollar was down 0.20%, at R$5.4657.