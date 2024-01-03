New scenarios for the future of the car: an infotainment system that offers maximum interactivity for passengers and no danger for those sitting behind the wheel. At the next Consumer Electronics Show (Ces) which will open in Las Vegas on January 9th, LG will launch a new large display to be placed on the dashboard in front of the passenger which cannot be seen by the driver. This new generation screen implements the so-called 'viewing angle control technology' to avoid distractions for the driver and allow the passenger – even while traveling – to watch a film or participate in a video conference.

The new display is part of LG's efforts to maintain its position as the 'world number one' in providing infotainment screens optimized for the mobility of the future. At CES this screen will be on display alongside numerous other innovations made for future software-defined and autonomous vehicles, all based on what the Korean tech giant calls car 'screenification'.

Imagined and designed to allow designers to 'fill' the entire dashboard, the new LG displays use the latest Oled technology to make ultra-HD screens available to the driver and front passenger (as in the recent Mercedes-Benz EQS) and display for rear passengers that descends from the ceiling. This innovative generation of screens uses a variety of new technologies, including so-called P-Oled, which adds a plastic coating to allow the display to follow the curvature of the car's dashboard. This is a feature that LG claims is not found in any product on the market.