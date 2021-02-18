Protest demanding the stoppage of evictions, last December in Madrid. EFE

Troubled waters around the negotiation of the future housing law. The Government decided to resume talks this Thursday between the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (led by the socialist José Luis Ábalos) and the Ministry of Social Rights (led by the second vice president and secretary general of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias). But sources from United We can accuse the PSOE of not having its text ready or responding to the proposals made by the purple formation. At the same time, a score of entities (from pro-housing organizations to the majority unions) have promoted a manifesto that demands that the future rule regulate rental prices, increase the social stock of housing and force large owners to accept social rents.

The Initiative for a law that guarantees the right to decent and adequate housing has been presented this Thursday as a “lobby powerful enough to ensure that this law guarantees the right of access to housing ”, as indicated by its promoters, who are preparing some mobilizations in the streets. The manifesto that they have published denounces the “42 years of absolute violation” of the human right to adequate housing and focuses on the shortage of social flats that Spain has while it has 3.4 million empty properties (according to the census of the INE of 2011). For this reason, they require the inclusion in the law of eight measures, among which there are generic statements and other more specific ones.

Among the latter, stand out the request to paralyze any eviction of vulnerable people and the obligation of large owners to offer social leases (something that the Government did last December with a decree that only applies during the duration of the state of alarm and that already caused friction between the two members of the Executive), the expansion of the social housing stock “to at least 20% of the housing complex in 20 years” (right now it is estimated that Spain has only 2.5%, of the highest percentages low in Europe) or the “state regulation of rents at prices appropriate to the wages of the population”.

The measures also include a guarantee of basic supplies of water, electricity, gas and access to telecommunications in all homes; the guarantee of “an effective second chance for households with mortgage debt”; and the budgetary expansion of the items allocated to social housing and housing policies to 2% of GDP.

The signatories consider that “there is a social and parliamentary majority that supports these measures” and ask to act “against the pressure of speculators.” “The undersigned are not willing to allow the financial sector, large real estate companies and vulture funds to dictate the text of this law,” indicates the manifesto, promoted by a varied group of entities. Among them there are pro-housing organizations such as the PAH or the Union of Tenants and Tenants (traditionally close to the postulates of United We Can in the matter), but there are also the heavyweights of the Spanish union movement (UGT, CC OO, CGT and Confederación Intersindical) and other types of organizations and associations of the third sector. They also add the support of some neighborhood movements, pensioners or the so-called “tides”.

Reproaches in the Government

The publication of the manifesto has coincided with the resumption of negotiations within the Government, although these are not free of tensions. “United We can regret that the PSOE continues without making a proposal on the regulation of the rental price one week after bringing the Housing Law to the Council of Ministers”, sources from Pablo Iglesias’ party have indicated in statements sent to the media. The coalition, after initially giving itself a deadline that expired in January, has reiterated that its intention was to have the text ready in the Council of Ministers this month, which leaves less than a week of margin.

Reaching an agreement at that time seems almost impossible since the cited sources of Podemos indicate that “the PSOE continues without a proposal regarding evictions, control of rent prices and large owners.” They also complain that “the Ábalos team has not yet specified in writing what its position is” on these issues. The weight of the negotiations is corresponding, on the part of the Second Vice Presidency, to the Secretary of State for Agenda 2020, Ione Belarra; and, on the part of Transportation, to the Secretary General of Urban Agenda and Housing, David Lucas.

United We can sources accuse their Government partners of being “very close in their approaches to Asval, led by former Socialist minister Joan Clos, and to the real estate sector.” Asval is an association of landlords in which some of the largest owners in the Spanish market participate, in addition to individuals, such as developers, Socimis or real estate management companies of large investment funds.

Both Asval and other representatives of the real estate sector have shown in recent weeks their opposition to some proposals announced by Podemos, such as the obligation to large owners (a category that they want to apply to those who have more than five properties) to give up 30% of their houses for social rent. Also of the control of rent prices, a point that appeared in a generic way in the Government agreement. Sources from the Ministry of Transport have pointed out that this department, on which state competences in Housing fall, “works to promote a Housing Law that aims to be representative of all Spanish society, which is born from the agreement with all social sectors, to flee from sectarianism and think of all citizens, especially the most vulnerable ”.

“The ministry has made a proposal in which aspects as important as the object and purposes of the law, the social function and the legal regime of housing, the action of the public authorities in housing matters, the right to housing and territorial and urban planning, the creation of public housing parks, the provision of decent housing at affordable prices, collaboration between administrations, housing solutions for vulnerable families, protection measures and transparency in purchasing operations and leasing, housing rehabilitation, public-private collaboration and the creation of social housing funds, “add the aforementioned sources, who assure that their proposals” seek to achieve real solutions to housing needs in Spain, to be guarantors with the Right to Housing and moving away from initiatives that do not solve existing problems ”.