Investigation and e-mail case, Horner on tenterhooks

The worst seemed to be over Christian Horner after the acquittal in the internal investigation conducted by Red Bull but the arrival last night of the anonymous email concerning him – delivered to all the main personalities in the paddock – has obviously mixed the cards on the table again. The person concerned is continuing to defend himself, rightly leveraging the successful outcome of the investigation that 'freed' him from all accusations regarding possible “inappropriate” behavior.

Now, however, a question of image inevitably arises and the sensitivity of the topic can only frighten the FIA ​​and F1. It is not a case that Ben Sulayem And Stefano Domenicali are present in Sakhir and have met Horner privately. The aspect from which one of the most successful team principals in the history of motorsport must now look is the ISC, the FIA International Sporting Code which regulates the behavior of those who participate – in any role – in the competitions managed by the international automotive federation. Particular attention should be paid to article 12, eloquently renamed “infringements and sanctions“.

The FIA ​​sporting code

Exist two specific articles relating to possible behavioral infractions which are recognized as one “violation of the regulations”. First of all, article 12.2.1.c, which punishes “any fraudulent conduct or any act which prejudices the interests of a competition or the interests of motor sport generally“. Subsequently there is also article 12.2.1.f which focuses on “any word, act or writing that has caused moral damage or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its managers, and more generally to the interests of motor sport and the values ​​defended by the FIA“.

The FIA ​​in this case may consider that its reputation, as the world governing body of motorsport, has been damaged by the Horner affair, particularly because President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and other members of the FIA ​​were included among the recipients of the 'anonymous email. Meanwhile the same email is being examined by the federation's specialistsin an attempt to trace the sender and verify the veracity of the information reported.