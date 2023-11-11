There are three races left until the end of the 2023 championship, yet incredibly so the 2024 MotoGP grid has not yet been entirely defined. In fact, the saddle of the official Honda rider who will join Joan Mir and above all take the place of Marc Marquez is missing. No small task for which the HRC team has not yet managed to identify a credible candidate, also because given the recent results of the Japanese bikes there is certainly no queue to accept the challenge of bringing Honda back to the top of the top class. The last name to emerge, rather surprisingly, was that of Pol Espargarò.

The Spaniard, who will leave KTM at the end of the year, raced with the official Honda team in the 2021-2022 period, leaving the team due to the disastrous results obtained. Now, also according to what was declared by team manager Alberto Puig, he could be on the horizon unexpected flashback. Another former representative of the Repsol team, Jorge Lorenzocommented positively on this suggestion, highlighting how Espargarò could help the Tokyo company find the right path again in what promises to be a transition season.

“Pol’s idea is not crazy – declared Lorenzo to the microphones of DAZN – at least for a year. All the riders are taken and he knows the bike, since he was there until very recently. He’s been over it. Not a bad option. Especially because he already has Joan Mir, who also knows the bike and is a world champion. I don’t think Pol would do a bad job in terms of developing the bike, I don’t see him in a bad light. If Honda could straighten things out a bit and improve their bike, Pol, who already knows it, is a very fast rider. It wouldn’t be a bad option for both of you“.

Another name that has been made, for Honda, is that of Luca Marini. Lorenzo, however, is worried about what this could mean for Valentino Rossi’s brother leave Ducatia dominant bike with which he consistently reached the top positions of the premier class: “Marini would be making a mistake if he decided to leave Ducati – Lorenzo warned him – he is a very tall rider and has known that bike for three years now: it adapts very well to his riding style. He would move to the Honda, which is a much more delicate, much smaller, more compact motorcycle. I don’t think it would work. It would be a step backwards in terms of competitiveness. On a financial level it would certainly be better for him, but at the moment, being so young, I think he should think about trying to become world champion before giving priority to money.”said Martillo.