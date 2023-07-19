Delivery of care based on digital innovation, more efficient, close to the patient and sustainable. This is the path that Italian health leaders indicate as new care delivery paradigms in the Future Health Index 2023, the largest study of its kind on the sector worldwide, conducted by Philips, a global leader in health technology, in 14 countries , including Italy, which analyzes current and future perspectives and priorities for health leaders and younger health professionals.

The report – explains a note released today – signals a growth in trust in artificial intelligence (AI). Three in 4 leaders (74%) are currently investing in AI, more than the global average (59%), to support diagnostics and to optimize operational efficiency. At the same time, efforts are being made to extend care outside the hospital more and more. More than half of respondents say their facilities are already providing long-term (66%), emergency (51%) and physical rehabilitation (59%) care outside the central hospital setting. Also for this reason, partnerships and collaborations with external organizations are considered increasingly essential: almost a third (30%) of Italian healthcare leaders and a quarter (24%) of younger healthcare professionals say they currently work with companies in the Health Technology sector and, thanks to partnerships, 29% intend to implement their own environmental sustainability initiatives.

“The Future Health Index 2023 – says Andrea Celli, General Manager of Philips Italy, Israel and Greece – offers interesting indications on what the future of health care will be like, increasingly integrated and connected, with access points distributed throughout the territory, outside of the hospital. And it highlights – he adds – the central role of digital innovation and artificial intelligence in creating more efficient assistance in terms of costs and clinical results. The Pnrr represents an extraordinary opportunity to implement the new care delivery models that are taking shape, but the planned investments alone are not enough. It is necessary – underlines Celli – an effort at the system level, to pool different and complementary skills and know-how, planning and strategic vision. This is the only way to implement the indispensable digitization process so that the healthcare system can become more efficient and in line with the new expectations of patients and healthcare professionals”.

The overwhelming majority of healthcare leaders in Italy (86%) say they are currently facing financial pressures and 64% are actively taking action to address these challenges, with a particular focus on efficiency. In this context, the report registers a very high trust in artificial intelligence, 3 out of 4 are investing in it, in line with the European average (77%) and above the global one (59%), but in the next 3 years the outlook investment (95%) will even exceed the European (90%) and global (83%) to optimize operational efficiency (45%), automate documentation, schedule appointments and activities, improve workflow. In the clinical setting, the younger 42% of the sample agrees that AI is a useful technology to complement diagnostics and which will have the greatest impact on patient care.

However, to fully exploit the potential of digital innovation and ensure the success of new care delivery models, the Future Health Index 2023 points out some barriers to overcome. First of all, data interoperability (for 25% of Italian healthcare leaders, compared to 19% of European colleagues and 17% globally) and the exchange of a more fluid flow of information between healthcare facilities (for 23% of healthcare leaders and 20% of junior healthcare professionals). All of the sample considers collaborations with a number of key external organizations. In particular – reads the note – almost a third (30%) of the interviewees and a quarter (24%) of the youngest colleges state that they currently work with companies in the Health Technology sector, and expect to do so again in the next 3 years, confirmation of the value of partnerships in the long term. Projects with companies that supply healthcare technologies help increase know-how, resources and strategies within the structures and about one in three intend to collaborate with AI companies or data providers in the next three years. In the same period of time, 34% would also like their hospital or health facility to collaborate with emergency medicine centers. A figure far higher than the global average (20%) and in line with the European average (29%).

In addition to improving efficiency, clinical outcomes and patient experiences, more than half of healthcare leaders (51%) and junior professionals (57%) believe new models of care delivery will impact good for the environment. To deliver an effective sustainability strategy, 3 out of 10 believe it is important to consult a third party, hire more staff with specialist skills, create business cases, set clear and ambitious goals and measure progress. “The Italian recovery and resilience plan – underlines Celli – provides for a central focus on the green transition, with the reduction of waste and the improvement of energy efficiency. Promote an approach to the circular economy, favor the updating and predictive maintenance of large equipment, in order to reduce consumption and increase performance, is an important step in this direction. And health tech companies, with their innovations – he concludes – have a key role in helping the sector improve on several fronts its ecological footprint, as shown by the Future Health Index”.