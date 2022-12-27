The future Advocate General of the Union, Jorge Messias, appointed this Tuesday (27.Dec.2022) Flávio Roman to the position of deputy in the body. He will also perform the position of deputy minister of the AGU (Attorney General of the Union).

Flavio José Roman has been a career attorney at the BC (Central Bank) for 22 years and was deputy chief of staff for Legal Affairs of the Civil House. In addition, he holds a doctorate and master’s degree in administrative law and academic coordinator of the Academy for Innovation in Regulation.

Jorge Messias was announced by the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), last Thursday (22.Dec). Messias was Deputy Head of Legal Affairs at the Civil House of the government Dilma Rousseff (PT). He also passed through the Ministries of Education and Science, Technology and Innovation.

He was also an attorney for the Central Bank and fiscal advisor for the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), always in PT governments. Messias has spent the last few years in cabinet of the senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) as a junior parliamentary assistant.

AGU is currently commanded by Bruno Bianco. He was nominated by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in August of last year, when André Mendonça left office to dedicate himself to the Senate hearing before assuming a chair in the STF (Federal Supreme Court).