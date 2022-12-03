At the end of the 2021 season, there were not a few who imagined a possible farewell to Formula 1 by Lewis Hamilton, overwhelmed by the emotional weight of a controversial and – for him – sportingly dramatic championship finale, with the eighth title of his career lost on the last lap of the last Grand Prix. Instead, the Englishman from Mercedes showed up with enthusiasm at the start of the 2022 championship and, despite a vehicle that didn’t allow him to score even one victory during the year, he repeatedly reiterated his intention to continue the race for several more years. his extraordinary adventure in the Circus. Those who know him well, like his friend and former teammate right in the Brackly stable, Valtteri Bottas, he is sure that the motivations of the Briton are strong and real.

As reported by the English site Mirrors, in fact, the current Alfa Romeo driver is convinced that the last two seasons have provided the #44 with the ‘fuel’ necessary to extend an already triumphant career up to 40 years. “I think he is not satisfied with the end of last year and also with this year – the 33-year-old from Nastola told reporters – He seems to me to still be enjoying himself and I think he has recently returned to his level. Why not [rimanere]? He loves racing. Of course, every rider is unique: it really depends on each one – concluded Bottas – but if you still want it, if you still want to be competitive, you can do it”.