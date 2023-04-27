Thursday, April 27, 2023
Future government | The parties gathered to hear Orpo's announcement about the government negotiations – HS analyzes the situation live

April 27, 2023
Future government | The parties gathered to hear Orpo’s announcement about the government negotiations – HS analyzes the situation live

Policy|The future government

According to information from HS, the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats will start negotiating the government program.

Government spy Petteri Orpo (kok) will tell you today which parties will participate in the government negotiations.

Orpo has called all the parliamentary groups to a meeting at two o’clock in the afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., a press conference will be held, where it will be announced which parties will participate in the actual government negotiations at Säätytalo.

We show a live broadcast from the parliament starting at 1:45 p.m. We also follow the news in text form from moment to moment.

According to HS data the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats start negotiating the government program.

In the government program the government defines what it intends to achieve in Finland in the next four years.

If there is no agreement between these parties, Orpo must try to form a government with another composition.

Orpo and the coalition are in a key position in the formation of the government, because the coalition won the parliamentary elections held at the beginning of April. The main goal of the coalition is to bring the Finnish economy into balance, which probably means cuts in public spending.

Read the moment-by-moment follow-up here:

Dybala, the ankle is no longer swollen. But he remains in doubt for the direct clash with Milan

