Future government | The Coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Kd start government negotiations – See the presidents’ comments

Rkp’s Anna-Maja Henriksson emphasized that the result of the government negotiations will decide her party’s participation in the government. Basic Finns’ Riikka Purra said that there are still big disagreements between the parties, but nothing so big that they cannot be negotiated.

Finland the future government will be formed by the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats, if they reach a consensus on the government’s program in the government negotiations.

Chairman of the coalition, government official Petteri Orpo said on Thursday that the negotiations will start with this composition next week.

The chairmen of the parties commented on going to the government negotiations in the parliament on Thursday. We collected the videos here:

Orpo of the Coalition: “I have a strong belief that with these parties we will be able to bring about the reforms”

Purra of the fundamental Finns: “There are still big disagreements”

Rkp’s Henriksson: “Participation in the board is decided by the board program”