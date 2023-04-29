Future government | Rkp’s Eva Biaudet to Yle: “This is the most difficult government foundation you can imagine”

Government negotiations with the foundation of the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats will start next week.

Rkp’s a long-time Member of Parliament Eva Biaudet says To Yle the foundation of the government formed by the coalition, basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats is the most difficult he can imagine.

The Yle story published on Saturday predicts difficult government negotiations, when two different parties, the Rkp and the Basic Finns, are looking for a common vision.

The board negotiations with the composition will start next week.

Biaudet said earlier for HS, that Rkp should not join the same government as basic Finns. He said that the Rkp would have the opportunity to have a significant influence on whether a government is formed around the coalition and basic Finns or the so-called blue-green, i.e. the coalition and the Sdp.

“We have the opportunity to make quite big solutions. I will definitely go for teal. Why would we choose an option that is less pleasant for us? I don’t understand that,” Biaudet said earlier in April.

So Biaudet would have expected another round of negotiations and the possibility of a blue-red government.

Mightily according to Rkp, others were afraid that if Rkp overturned the foundation of the government once, it would no longer be asked to participate in the second round, and the party would end up in the opposition.

“I think that risk, i.e. the opposition, would have been a better solution. In my opinion, this is the most difficult form of government imaginable,” Biaudet says to Yle.

According to him, a government official Petteri Orpolla (kok) there is quite a lot of “team building” to be done in order to get parties representing very different values ​​into the same government and also to stay in it.