Future government | Researchers agree on two likely government foundations

The coalition it is worth keeping all options open for as long as possible in the future government consultations, the researchers estimate.

“It is in the interests of the coalition to keep both the basic bourgeois and blue-red alternatives as long as possible and not to exclude both at a very early stage. Unless the other parties do it on their behalf”, states the university researcher Jenni Karimäki from the University of Helsinki.

In Sunday’s elections, the coalition became the largest party with 48 members of parliament, so the role of government official falls to the chairman For Petteri Orpo.

Researchers agree that the alternatives are either a blue-red government or a basic bourgeois government. Basic Finns got 46 MP seats, Social Democrats 43.

“There are big questions to be solved. It’s not just about seats and the majority of the government base, but about which direction Finland will go in the future”, says the political researcher and docent of general political science. Hanna Wass from the University of Helsinki.

Researchers estimate that the government negotiations will be tense.

“Many parties, even in the top three, have strongly expressed in advance their reluctance to cooperate with another party”, reminds the evaustika researcher Theodora Helimäki from the University of Helsinki.

“Voters have little idea what kind of government they will get,” Wass points out.

According to him, the core question is whether the electorate has moved as much to the right as the election results indicate.

“The election result contains interesting, even contradictory elements, and it can be interpreted in many directions,” states the director of the Center for Parliamentary Research Markku Jokisipilä from the University of Turku.

However, according to him, the consumer protection of voters is not a special problem of these elections in particular.

“The speeches before the elections are always fiercer than after the results are confirmed. No one can have certain information about the basis of the government until the result is confirmed,” says Jokisipilä.

Blueberry would consist, according to Jokisipilä, of the coalition, the Sdp, the greens and the Rkp.

“However, the question mark is whether the Greens want to join the government after such a drastic election defeat.”

Chairman of the Greens Maria Ohisalo said on Monday that he saw that the threshold for leaving the government is “extremely high”.

The bourgeois government would consist of the coalition and basic Finns.

“With the MPs of these two parties, 94 representatives would be reached, so more parties would also be needed. The big question is whether Rkp wants to be in the same government as basic Finns,” says Jokisipilä.

Center already had time to announcethat the party’s place is in the opposition.

The Greens’ Maria Ohisalo (left) said on Monday that the threshold for entering the government was “extremely high”, while Annika Saarikko (center) announced that the seat in the center is in the opposition. Sanna Marin of Sdp is also in the picture.

A minority government researchers do not believe in the possibility.

“In accordance with the spirit of the constitutional reform, a majority government is the primary goal, and anyway, only 19 of the 74 governments during independence have been minority governments,” notes the professor of political science Elina Kestilä-Kekkonen from the University of Tampere.

Jokisipilä brings up the possibility of a three-party government: “An interesting game of thought would be a government in which the coalition’s Petteri Orpo would be prime minister, Riikka Purra the Minister of Finance and the Sdp Sanna Marin foreign minister.”

However, he states that “for the time being, however, the Sdp’s announcement that it does not see itself in the same government as the basic Finns seems to be valid”.

“ “The speeches before the elections are always fiercer than after the results are confirmed.”

Open is also how the government negotiations will be conducted in general.

According to Wass, most recently the government negotiations started at the so-called phenomenon tables, where they thought about what they wanted to do. Only then did the public finance plan begin to be drawn up.

“Now the process is different if we go with the so-called model of the Ministry of Finance. The ideological glue should be found in the economic political vision,” says Wass.

What what surprised researchers the most in Sunday night’s vote count?

Hanna Wass says that she was most surprised by the Finns’ peculiar way of doing bloc politics. He calls it “a kind of don’t leave it to the guy strategy”.

“The result showed that it’s not worth it either – at least for the Greens and the left-wing coalition.”

According to Wass, votes were managed to be concentrated on the Social Democrats on the assumption that the party offers a critical counterforce to the bourgeois government.

“At the same time, we saw how difficult tactical voting is in the Finnish election system: The losses of the Left Alliance and the Greens were not transferred to the Social Democrats, but to other parties.”

According to Wass, the tactics were expensive for all parties.

“Although the Sdp got its share increased and the position as a potential government partner, the trust within the red-green bloc suffered serious cracks. It was not clear how much the two smaller board partners were upset,” he says.

Helimäki in my opinion, one of the most interesting phenomena was that the center was completely lost among the largest parties.

“We are used to the fact that the center is the largest party in many constituencies. Now it does not have a single constituency of its own“, he says.

Read more: This is how Finland voted: HS’s special article breaks down the anatomy of the tight result

Jokisipilä was also surprised by how radically the situation in the constituencies changed: “Basic Finns overtook central provinces in Finland.”

According to Jokisipilä, Purra can be satisfied with his performance.

“Purra was in his first term as an MP. He achieved by far the best election result in the history of the party. A significant spiritual threshold was broken when the party received more than 600,000 votes. In addition, this was already the fourth big election result in a row for basic Finns,” says Jokisipilä.

“ “The internal trust of the red-green bloc suffered serious cracks.”

River sparrow especially startled the Sdp Antti Rinne falling out of parliament.

“Four years ago, Rinne formed the government and was prime minister for the first eight months of the election period. Now he fell out of parliament completely.”

Kestilä-Kekkonen noted that in addition to Rinne, other long-standing MPs or ministers also dropped out of parliament, such as Mika Niikko (ps), Minister of Municipalities Sirpa Paatero (sd) and the Minister of Nordic Cooperation Thomas Blomqvist (r).

“Also played a prominent role in the greens Iris Suomela fell, on the other hand, the greens Oras Tynkkynen returned to the parliament”, states Kestilä-Kekkonen.

Read more: This is how famous people who dropped out of parliament commented on their losses

Read more: “Mr. took” – Mika Niikko of Basic Finns, who offered food aid bread, stayed on the beach

In the opinion of Kestilä-Kekkonen and Helimäki, it is also surprising and exceptional that the Prime Minister’s party increased its support, even though the red-green parties as a whole lost a lot of seats.

“After the wars, the prime minister’s party has increased its support in the parliamentary elections only three times”, Helimäki reminds.

Karimäki what impressed me on election night was how exciting the situation was for all parties.

“From the speeches of the chairmen of the leading parties, it was heard that the pressure had been intense, even though the public had been assured that victory was coming. When the situation broke out, it was heard from everyone’s voices that no one was sure of their own position,” says Karimäki.