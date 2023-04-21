Future government | Petteri Orpo started discussions about the government with the parties – the first in line was the Left Alliance

On Friday, the leader of the government, Petteri Orpo (kok), spoke first with Li Andersson, the chairman of the left-wing coalition. According to the Left Alliance, going to a right-wing government is very unlikely.

The coalition chairman, government official Petteri Orpo on Friday started bilateral discussions on forming a government with different parties. First in line was the left-wing coalition.

Orpo described the discussions as good and constructive, even though the parties are on very different lines when it comes to substantive issues. It is unlikely that the Left Alliance would enter the same government as the coalition.

“We can disagree on things, but we look for unifying factors. It’s a meaningful way of working for me. The more this was done, it would be in everyone’s interest,” Orpo said.

Discussions based on this, it is intended to map which parties the coalition will start the actual government negotiations with, i.e. which parties can form a government and reach an agreement on what it will do during the next four terms.

Orpo said again that his goal is to announce around May Day which parties will proceed to government negotiations.

This mapping was also done in Orpon of the questions put to the parties through. Answers of the parties published on Tuesday. At the same time, more informal discussions are taking place closely in the background.

Collected by HS the data still point to itthat at least the government program will probably be negotiated first by the coalition, Basic Finns, Christian Democrats and Rkp.

The Left Alliance has announced that it cannot enter the same government as basic Finns.

The Left Alliance disagrees with the Coalition, especially on balancing the public finances. The coalition wants to reduce public spending by six billion euros, which the Left Alliance considers excessive. The Left Alliance would improve the state economy by raising taxes, which the coalition opposes.

“If the coalition sticks to such drastic savings, cuts to public spending, it is very unlikely that the Left Alliance will be part of the next government”, the president of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson said after meeting Orpo on Friday.

Orpo’s discussions with other parties will continue on Monday and Tuesday.

