Some time ago we told you about a mysterious warrior who appeared in the new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. At the time, we all speculated that it was Gohan the Future, this due to its unconventional silhouette. Well, our speculations turned out to be correct and this beloved character by fans has finally returned to anime.

In the most recent arc of Dragon Ball Heroesthe Super Tournament of Time-Space already started and Z-Fighters They have had to face all kinds of heroes and villains from different eras. All the identities of these warriors have not yet been revealed, and although Future Gohan He still does not take off his mask, at this point it is obvious that it is him and we can even see him fighting against Trunks.

The interesting thing here is that this version of Gohan is obviously against the Z-Fighters, and at the moment we do not know why. Surely this mystery will be explored as we get new episodes, but in particular he seems to have a certain grudge against trunksand it is not very difficult to imagine why.

Publisher’s note: This alternate line of Dragon Ball’s future has enormous potential, and beyond the Super arc, I think it hasn’t been visited enough. I would love to have a movie set solely in this time period, so I could see more of the relationship between Trunks and Gohan.

Via: comic book