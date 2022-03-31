future gohan He finally returned to anime, and he did it with a spectacular battle against whoever was his best disciple.

Dragon Ball Heroes hinted at the return of the son of Goku by showing us a hooded character without an arm; however, it was not clear at the time whether we were right.

The whole panorama changed in the most recent episode, since an incredible combat and a few dialogues confirmed that it was future gohan.

After yamucha catches a time fairy, his entire team returns to the main hall along with three other victorious squads. Asking what happens to the losers, the hooded brawler confirms that they were erased from existence with their universes.

trunks he bursts into fury upon hearing this and lunges at the mysterious warrior, and it is here that they insinuate that it is about future gohan.

The son of Vegeta He attacks fiercely, but the hooded man stops the energy as if nothing, and then tells him that he is impatient as always.

Goku notice immediately that his ki is very high, and above all, that his movements are very similar to those of someone he knows.

trunks he seems to realize who it is, but before he mentions it he receives a heavy blow that cuts him off.

How do we know it’s Future Gohan?

Even though Dragon Ball Heroes has not confirmed his identity, there are several signs that make him unmistakable.

If you remember, his confrontation with the androids in the future costs him an arm, and in one battle he ends up with a scar on his face, very similar to that of yamucha.

Both traits are visible in the animated version of Dragon Ball Heroesnot counting all the innuendos they made to us in the most recent episode.

Surely we will soon see how it looks Future Gohan without his robe, but for that we will have to wait a little longer.

