in the world of dragon ball There are two very popular versions of Gohan. There’s the one from the main timeline that we’ll see back in Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroesand the high school to which he belongs Future Trunks.

This incarnation of the son of Goku is called Future Gohan, and one of its main characteristics is that it lacks an arm. All due to the bloody and sad deeds of his own alternate route.

While in the main Androids No. 17 and #18 they were neutralized, and even became allies, in the other it was the opposite. These true killing machines wiped out a large part of humanity.

And by the way, they killed almost all the Z-Fighters. Gohan He tried to stop them and avenge his friends, but he also ended up perishing. It seemed that she would never speak of him again. That’s when he entered the scene Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

This anime is taking advantage of many characters from the saga’s past. It doesn’t matter that they’re officially dead; the writers are in charge of reviving them in one way or another.

That is how Future Gohan is rescued by yearsthe forerunner of chronoa in the title of Kaioshin of Timeand in the most recent episode of the series he faces Future Trunks, but without revealing your identity. She still uses a hood to hide.

Future Gohan has not been fully revealed in Super Dragon Ball Heroes

But don’t fool Piccolo nor to Goku, who already realized that he fights with a very familiar style. That was what happened in episode 42 of the anime, which is called Fierce Battle in the Super Space-Time Tournament! The Warriors in Black Invade!

as far as can be seen Future Gohan is strong enough to deal with the transformation of super sajajin God from trunks. It is a sign that he has trained for a long time.

The next episode, which does not yet have a release date, is titled A Fierce Battle That Transcends Time! The Threat of the Warriors in Black! That suggests that in Super Dragon Ball Heroes this version of Gohan you will have more allies on your side.

Who are they about? There is nothing clear. The only thing that can be done about it is to be patient and wait for the next episode of this promotional anime to premiere.

