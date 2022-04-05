GamesRadar confirmed that the Future Games Show will come back on June 12th and will offer fans brand new trailers and exclusives from the most exciting games of 2022 and beyond. The Future Games Show rekindles the spirit of summer gaming fairs as E3 will take place until 2023.

Future Games Show is a multi-format show, covering PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC, which has reached over 180 million viewers in six events since its debut in June 2020.

Just last week, March 24, was the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase, the show hosted by Horizon Forbidden West stars Ashly Burch and John Macmillan.

The one-hour event showcased over 50 games in a wide variety of genres, including previously unreleased videos for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PC and Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn; plus eight world premieres, including The Outbound Ghost, Turbo Golf Racing and LEGO: Bricktales.

Future Games Show is the flagship event of GamesRadar, which featured over 250 games from publishers including Frontier Foundry, Sony, Square Enix, Warner Bros. Games, Team17, Sega, Ubisoft, Devolver and many more developers from around the world. .

The event will be broadcast live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and all major streaming platforms and hosted by famous video game voice actors.

Source: Gamesradar.