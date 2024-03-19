The Future Games Show 2024 is very close: GamesRadar announced date and time of his event spring presentationwhich will be held on March 21, 2024 at 9:00 pm Italian time and will be broadcast live via livestream on the official channels.

The show will be presented by two exceptional characters, namely Samantha Beart and Ben Starrlinked to the videogame world as respectively voices and interpreters of Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3 and Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16.

There isn't much information about it yet, but there are among the titles already announced as present Still Wakes the Deep, No Rest for the WickedHauntii, Holstin, Zoochosis and “many others”, awaiting further confirmation.