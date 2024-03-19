The Future Games Show 2024 is very close: GamesRadar announced date and time of his event spring presentationwhich will be held on March 21, 2024 at 9:00 pm Italian time and will be broadcast live via livestream on the official channels.
The show will be presented by two exceptional characters, namely Samantha Beart and Ben Starrlinked to the videogame world as respectively voices and interpreters of Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3 and Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16.
There isn't much information about it yet, but there are among the titles already announced as present Still Wakes the Deep, No Rest for the WickedHauntii, Holstin, Zoochosis and “many others”, awaiting further confirmation.
We can expect a very rich show
The Future Games Show 2024 can be seen through the official YouTube channel dedicated and that Twitchstarting from 9pm on March 21st, therefore Thursday.
We remind you that the most recent edition was the one staged for Gamescom 2023: on this occasion the broadcast lasted over 70 minutes and contained news and information on over 40 games for PC, PS5, Xbox Series Switches.
Also for this occasion we can therefore expect a good amount of information on upcoming games, including trailers, announcements and various details which also include highly anticipated titles such as No Rest for the Wicked by Moon Studios and Still Wakes the Deep.
