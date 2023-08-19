Start-ups react enthusiastically to the “Future Financing Act” passed by the federal government on Wednesday. “This fulfills a long-standing demand from German start-ups,” said the CEO of the start-up association, Christian Miele. Among other things, the law from the Ministry of Finance and Justice makes it easier for start-ups to let their employees participate in the company’s success – an important means for founders in the competition for international talent.

Among other things, the law addresses the problem of so-called “dry income taxation”. Employees now only have to pay tax on company shares much later. This is to avoid employees having to pay part of their wages to the tax office even though the company shares they have received have not yet been redeemed.

Another part of the law is receiving less attention – but it could become just as important. Several reforms are intended to make it easier for start-ups to go public. Among other things, the minimum market capitalization for IPOs will be reduced from EUR 1.25 million to EUR 1 million. Companies will also be permitted to issue multiple voting shares, with up to ten voting rights to one.

Investor representatives sharply criticize this change because it creates a two-tier society among shareholders. “Such shares prevent the investors from having a say in accordance with their capital participation,” reports the Federal Association of Investment and Asset Management. Start-ups, on the other hand, are satisfied because this allows them to raise more capital without losing control of their company.







Make Germany more attractive as a stock exchange location

“A strong IPO market is of fundamental importance for a permanently vital start-up ecosystem,” says Julian Teicke, founder and head of the digital insurance company Wefox, the FAZ With a valuation of 4.5 billion euros, he leads one of the most valuable Start-ups in Germany, which also aims to go public in the long term. “We have to make Germany more attractive as a stock exchange location as soon as possible.” Innovations in the Future Financing Act such as the introduction of multiple voting rights are an “important building block”. In other EU member states such as Sweden, Finland and Denmark, they have been common for decades.

“The draft law addresses some important regulatory issues in tax and capital market law and removes hurdles, which will improve access to capital, especially for small and innovative companies,” says Hendrik Brandis, co-founder and partner of venture capitalist Earlybird.

After the IPO slump caused by the weak economy and the turnaround in interest rates, is everything ready for a stock market boom among founders? Not quite. A future IPO of the Munich-based software provider Personio is considered certain. His boss Hanno Renner had already announced at the beginning of the year that he wanted to go public at the end of 2024 at the earliest – preferably in Germany. But Renner made some conditions for the stock exchange location. “There must be the possibility of different classes of voting rights in order to be able to prevent a possible hostile takeover,” Renner demanded in the “Wirtschaftswoche”. With the new regulations, nothing should stand in the way of a Personio IPO in Germany. The company did not comment on this when asked.







“So there is no optimism”

But: “Overall, greater efforts are needed to catch up with Germany,” says Teicke. The liquidity in the market, the density of analysts, the investment culture among small investors – in all these areas Germany is “miles behind”. Although the law is to be welcomed, it is far from sufficient, agrees Julian Riedlbauer, partner and head of the DACH business at the M&A consultancy GP Bullhound. “So there is no spirit of optimism.”

Although venture capital investor Hendrik Brandis considers the regulatory simplifications for small IPOs to be “welcome”, their importance is “rather subordinate”. Especially with new technologies there is often a “gorilla market”: very few, very large companies are decisive. “That’s why we have to concentrate on developing not only as many as possible, but above all a few large, game-changing, internationally leading technology companies out of Germany.” Germany must try to attract more investors and thus liquidity for “significant growth capital and large IPOs to Germany channel.”