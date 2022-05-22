With confidence and competence, the UAE will launch into the future with a new education system that keeps pace with ambitions, consolidates identity, and provides the country with new outputs that meet our development, economic and social needs. The new structure, which was blessed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, yesterday, supports the education process in The state, as an exceptional qualitative leap that builds on the previous real achievements. It is a giant leap on the path of progress and development that keeps pace with the UAE’s development plans and ambitions in various sectors. Education is the starting point for the future, the bridge of the present to the future, and the factory of competencies and talents. Enhancing the quality of the educational process makes the country’s students among the best in the world, in line with the requirements of the current and future labor market, by ensuring effective mechanisms for assessment and evaluation. With the new appointments and a comprehensive review of the new policies and bodies, the wise leadership gives the entire sector a strong impetus that heralds high outputs within the framework of the continuous process of modernization and development. The ultimate goal is to empower the people of the country with future skills and to prepare a qualified generation capable of keeping pace with the changes, so that they can complete the march and carry the flag flying high, to add more great successes to our prosperous march during the next ten years.