The judges of Chamber I of the Cassation Chamber Daniel Petrone, Diego Barrotaveña and Ana Figueroa agreed that the controversial future dollar contracts taken by the Central Bank in the last months of the management of former president Cristina Kirchner in 2015 were a non-judgible political decision.

But, in a minority vote, Judge Figueroa held that the specific loss of 54 billion pesos that the Central Bank had with this operative controversy it was the responsibility of the government of Mauricio Macri. With this, he reopened the debate on the devaluation of 40 percent in 2015 and the delay in the exchange rate.

In any case, the criterion for a non-judiciable political decision is also good news for Macri whom the Government denounced for alleged irregularities in taking the IMF credit for 44 billion dollars.

In other words, if avoiding a devaluation with future dollar contracts was a non-judicial political decision, “same criterion could apply Justice to the indebtedness with the IMF “, which would benefit in the future the former president who is accused in this other case, it was explained in judicial sources. Unless a malicious maneuver is eventually discovered in the taking of the credit.

What’s more, critical to the late Judge Claudio Bonadio, to the members of the Buenos Aires federal chamber and to their colleagues Mariano Borinksy and Gustavo Hornos for having allowed the case to reach an oral and public trial.

Says the vote of Figueroa, who usually votes in tune with judicial strategy K: “the result of one-off loss for the coffers of the BCRA of future dollar contracts, it was not due to a burdensome hiring at the time of its celebration, but rather to the subsequent exchange rate difference caused by the devaluation ordered by the government authorities assumed on December 10, 2015”.

In 2015, the magistrate highlighted “a gain of $ 147,116,880,000 was obtained, while in 2016 the gain was $ 67,448,520,000.” It is clear that in the final balance of the BCRA of the last year of Cristina and the first of Macri was positive. But the payment of future dollar contracts for the devaluation it meant a one-off loss of 54 billion pesos.

The judge specified, interpreting a report of the Court’s experts presented in a supplementary instruction in the oral trial stage that it is devaluation “it brought the reference exchange rate from $ 9.8268 to $ 13.7633, equivalent to a devaluation 40%”.

Therefore, “the contracts opened in dollars at the time of the devaluation of December 17, 2015 were US $ 17,433,000,000 and represented, from the economic point of view, a cost for the monetary authority of $ 42,284,350,000,” added Figueroa. . This explanation match with the political speech of the vice president.

For Petrone and Barrotaveña, the maneuver that was ultimately investigated, “materialized the monetary policy that was intended to be carried out during the period analyzed and constitutes, then, a political issue whose success or failure is removed from jurisdictional control”.

Therefore, the majority vote says based on the analysis of the expert opinion incorporated during the supplementary investigation stage, “it is concluded that the former cannot be objectively imputed to the criminal type in question because it was developed within the regulatory framework that regulates the actions of the BCRA ”, that is to say, fraudulent administration.

In clearer terms, the examination that Justice can make “does not cover the analysis of the diligence, timeliness or inconvenience of such operations in the context in which they were carried out, or their eventual results, ”stated Petrone and Barrotaveña.

Contrary to what was maintained by his colleagues, Figueroa affirmed that Judge Adrián Grumberg of the Federal Oral Court 1 (TOF 1) in minority, carried out “a harmonic interpretation” of the Criminal Procedure Code when at the end of last year he requested the dismissal of Cristina and the other defendants.

He said that, on the contrary, “the reasoning followed by judges José Michelini and Ricardo Basilico who held that the treatment of dismissals could be deferred becomes arbitrary” and continue with the oral trial.

The judges “are called to judge, not to administer or fix or review the economic policy of the political powers, since the opposite would imply distorting the democratic regime by substituting it for the government of the judges ”.

Then he made a chronology of the case that Bonadio had taken to oral proceedings on March 22, 2017 and recalled that Hornos and Borinsky declared a request from the former president inadmissible, while she agreed to process the claim.

To be understood, the cassation chamber that today annulled the case It has a different composition than the one it had in 2016 when it endorsed it.

Later, in his extensive vote, Figueroa stressed that “the BCRA was not forced in an abusive or excessive way by means of the future dollar contracts questioned, the emerging credits erected in favor of third parties were justified, being useful and necessary for the management entrusted to the monetary authority, not verifying impairment in the administered interests ”.

And he highlighted the autarky, in theory, of the BCRA, omitting the political fact that Cristina had made the previous president of the Central Bank, Martín Redrado, resign and changed its statutes.

Now, “in no case that has a minimum rationality the accusation could be extended to officials outside the orbit of the BCRA, which is worth highlighting, is an autarkic entity, as it arises from art. 1 of its Organic Charter ”, which was then chaired by Alejandro Vanoli.

Finally, the judge considered that “it is not understood, resulting unjustified and not in accordance with the law, the extension of the imputation occurred in the case, in relation to the then President of the Nation and the Minister of Economy (the current Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof), given that, due to the powers inherent in their positions, they are completely unrelated to the tasks carried out by the BCRA, like the ones investigated here ”.