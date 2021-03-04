In tune with the harsh speech of Vice President Cristina Kirchner in the cause of the future dollar, the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof, also prosecuted, attacked a Justice “deaf, blind, mute and partisan” and called on the judges of Cassation to “finish with this farce simply by applying the law, common sense and good taste. ”

Speaking via Zoom in the hearing prior to deciding whether to close the case for non-existence of crime, the governor reaffirmed that the cause of the future dollar is “one of the most scandalous” in recent times.

“The history of this cause called the future dollar, as the vice president put it, is a history of political persecution, the history of legal nonsense, of a true moral aberration, but it is also the history of the macrismo business with the exchange rate “, Kicillof began his argument.

The governor spoke after Cristina Kirchner, with whom he agreed and whom he quoted on more than one occasion: “The vice president was doing very well to be outraged. I am governor of the province and I try to explain to a deaf, blind, mute justice, and also conditioned and absolutely partisan what this is about. We’ve been trying to do it for five years. “

Like Cristina, Kicillof believed that the cause was set up for the election of Mauricio Macri as President of the Nation. “This cause was born with a political intention, where the most obvious intention could not be. This cause was used to win an election, because those who accused were a member of the PRO, (Federico) Pinedo, and one of the UCR (Mario Negri) “.

After insisting that “there was no crime”, Kicillof supported his defense in the report of accounting experts from the Supreme Court, who, in 81 questions, said – according to him – that “no crime was ever investigated.”

In relation to this document, which he considered a “test”, Kicillof pointed out: “In questions 15 and 16, it is clear that when the Central Bank balance sheets are presented with this operation there is no objection. Not even from the Bank’s internal auditor. Central, neither of the external auditors, nor of the General Audit of the Nation “.

In addition to Kicillof and Cristina Kirchner, they were present and asked to expose two other defendants: the president of the BCRA, Miguel Angel Pesce; and who occupied that place in the last part of the Fernández government, Alejandro Vanoli.

JPE