There were no surprises. While her anger and emphasis were growing along with the evolution of her speech, this Thursday Cristina Kirchner repeated the line of argument that she has been holding and that now flooded the preaching of the entire government: the judicial power of the Nation is little less than a grand lodge conspired to persecute Kirchner officialss – whether or not they are in power – and the cause of alleged irregularities with the sale of the future dollar in 2015 are an excellent example of this witch hunt, by making a sovereign political decision a crime.

Sown by the usual digressions, chicanes and personal attacks against judges and opponents, it was difficult to get to the bone of the thesis through which the vice president tried to convince the judges of Room I of the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation that it is not worth It is worth giving the green light to the Federal Oral Court 1 to start the trial hearings for alleged irregularities in the sale of future dollars as of October 30, 2015 and until December 9, Cristina’s last day at the Casa Rosada.

However, underneath all that political rubbish, that argument could be found: the sale of dollars through future contracts – in which the sale of green tickets that will be delivered later – is specified today is an attribution of the authorities, and It cannot be prosecuted or assimilated with any crime, whatever the economic outcome of those decisions.

A reasoning that could fit perfectly before the promised official complaint -and the one that is already under investigation, which Alberto Fernández omitted in his speech on Monday- against Mauricio Macri and his ministers for the multi-million dollar loan agreed with the International Monetary Fund in 2018.

It is not a question here of evaluating the relevance or not of both policies, nor the legal quality of the criminal complaints against them, formulated by both leaders of Macrismo – regarding the future dollar – and Kirchnerism, to investigate whether there was fraud in the law. taking credit with the IMF. The magnifying glass is on in the similarity of all those actions, only with the inverted protagonists depending on the circumstance.

Although it sounds obvious to mention it, the courts should only intervene in situations typified in the National Penal Code, which if they were committed by national officials will remain under the scrutiny of federal justice. Any conduct that cannot be clearly reflected by one or more of the articles of the Code should be ignored by judges and prosecutors, to stay only under citizen observation of the political acts of their representatives.

This is the heart of the Future Dollar case, and also of the Fund’s giant loan: In both cases, the country had – and will have – face onerous payments contracted by its last two governments to safeguard the precarious economic stability in which they had remained. Is that cost automatically assimilable with a crime?

In the case against Cristina, Axel Kicillof, Alejandro Vanoli and other former officials, it was analyzed whether the Organic Charter of the Central Bank -which is a law- had been violated with the order of the president and her Minister of Economy to sell millions of dollars to the fanciful official price of October 2015 -10.65 pesos– but that would be effectively liquidated the following year, when the almost unanimous local and international consensus he considered a devaluation inevitable. In fact, at the same time that the 10-peso contracts were being negotiated, the dollar was already priced and sold at 15 pesos in the “illegal” markets, as Kirchnerism liked to describe. That happened everywhere, because with a strong exchange rate hold, that official price only existed for a few specific operations.

The justice then considered that the public coffers were being maliciously damaged, that is to say knowing that dollars were “given away” at a vile price that would necessarily be sincere by the next government. From Kirchnerism, on the other hand, they affirm that the devaluation was voluntary and that this was the true malicious act against the national patrimony. If the price of the currency had been maintained as the Central Bank advertised on its posters – and only there, on the posters – there would have been no damage whatsoever.

We go to the other side of the mirror: former Macrista officials partially resemble their argument to Cristina’s when they try to explain the reasons for the credit with the Monetary Fund. They say that accumulated public debt was unmanageable when they came to power in 2016, which could be managed with “gradualism” thanks to loans with the markets that were later cut off suddenly, and that is why the political decision was made – well, that expression – to go to the IMF to get the money needed to renegotiate those other debts paying lower rates. From the front, we already know the slogan: they took on an unpayable debt compromising the future of Argentines to benefit “his friends” and sink the country.

From politics, this rhetorical tie is another sample of the similarities between the two poles that have succeeded each other in power and continue to push to dominate the public agenda. But in court that gibberish does not run. There it will be necessary to turn the noise into some minimally identifiable melody to convince the judges that the other is guilty of horrible crimes against the Nation. And that I am innocent of these aberrations, however so similar.

