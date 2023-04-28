In Berlin the “next generation” is forming. At least that’s how CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja seems to want to be understood when he opens his party’s “Future Congress” on Thursday. “We are the next generation, we want to think about how climate change can succeed with business,” said Czaja at the event in Berlin.

The Future Congress is another milestone for the party in its work on its new basic program. The CDU wants to put itself back in position, show that it is dealing with the big questions of the time and not an outdated chancellor electoral association, that it has an answer to climate change.

Alluding to the “last generation”, Czaja says that the CDU is the political alternative “to those who stick to the streets”. Many people are currently concerned that the climate issue should not become a social issue. Economy and ecology, innovation, research and climate go together.

“Who should pick up on that, if not us”

That is possible with a renewal process in the country, but also in the party. Germany needs “more air conditioning technicians than climate glue”. He called out to the more than a thousand party members, entrepreneurs and scientists once again: “Let’s be the next generation.”



CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja at the party’s future congress in Berlin.

:



Image: dpa



For its future congress, the CDU chose the Berlin Tempodrom, an “event location” reminiscent of a circus tent in terms of its architecture, in which concerts are also given on other days – film music from Star Wars will soon be on the program, title: “The Awakening of Power “.







On Thursday, CDU chairman Friedrich Merz and Ottmar Edenhofer, director and chief economist of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, will also take to the stage to lively music and spotlights. Both appear in a suit and tie, with colorful circles in black, red and gold spinning in the background. Everyone should see that something is in motion.

“We currently have a process in the CDU – and we are in the middle of it – that is called renewal of the CDU,” says Merz, referring to the four regional conferences at which party members have discussed their topics in the past few weeks. In mid-April, Merz and Carsten Linnemann presented , who leads the policy process, presented the results of a digital survey in which the grassroots were asked what political priorities the party should set. More than 65,000 members took part in the survey, which was part of the so-called “#Members’ March”, which also included a competition among the district associations for new members, which the Cologne district association won.

Merz has two goals for the renewal of the CDU. It’s about coming to an agreement about “ourselves and our politics” and, secondly, when the process of self-assurance is complete, the voters have to be told that the CDU is on the way to “restoring its ability to govern”.







Merz emphasizes that he has been on the road a lot in the past 15 months in companies and research institutions. There is a lot more technology in Germany than is sometimes discussed in politics and there are so many young entrepreneurs with so many good ideas that need some encouragement. At the event, full of slogans, the chairman of the CDU, which Cjaza raised to the next generation, said with regard to the ideas of the young entrepreneurs: “Who should take up this if not us and when, if not now.”

At Merz’s side, Edenhofer attested to the moderator’s request that the CDU played an almost “outstanding role” in dealing with climate change, because the CDU stands for the middle of society and for the market economy. He has three main messages. Firstly, climate change is a very serious matter, causing extreme weather events, especially in other countries. “We should avoid this dangerous climate change.”